Lt. Gen. Michael Groen: JAIC Enables AI Capabilities Via ADA Initiative

Lt. Gen. Michael Groen, director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, said JAIC is in a phase where it focuses on enabling AI capabilities and is trying to advance that transition toward enablement through the AI and Data Acceleration (ADA) initiative, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

The ADA initiative unveiled in June seeks to execute exercises and implementation experiments that aim to incrementally build the military’s understanding of AI to help advance joint all-domain command and control and other AI-dependent concepts.

“ADA is probably the premier example of how we integrate data and AI capabilities together. The focus of our efforts is the combatant commands and the combatant command decision environment,” Groen told FNN in an interview.

He described ADA as an experimental effort that intends to establish a decision environment for heads of combatant commands based on challenges and priorities using AI algorithms.

“ADA begins with a data environment so the chief data officer and that team are building what they call operational data teams, which will go to combatant commands and help commands with their data environment, help them make sense of the data to help them predict data flows and how they will have to use that data in a crisis environment,” Groen said.

“Our approach is to take workflows out of the combatant command and then see where we can automate or accelerate those workflows through the integration of data, real human-machine learning by taking a look at how decisions are made and how processes are conducted today,” he added.