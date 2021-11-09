Lt. Gen. Nina Armagno: US Military Needs Space Domain Awareness

Lt. Gen. Nina Armagno, director of staff at the U.S. Space Force, emphasized the importance for military services to have the capacity to gain a deep understanding of the space domain, SpaceNews reported Monday.

“For us in the military, this is important toward not only understanding the domain but also being able to capture space superiority when and where we need it in the future,” Armagno said at an American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics conference.

She noted that service branches have used a catalog with location data on approximately 27,000 objects floating in orbits such as satellites and space debris since the 1960s. Armagno believes the military’s primary space tracking data source is now insufficient for space monitoring activity.

