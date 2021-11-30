Lumen Launches TIC 3.0 Compliant Managed Security Service for Remote Workforces; Zain Ahmed Quoted

Lumen Technologies has launched a new managed security service for branch offices and remote workforces that meets strict new requirements outlined by the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s Trusted Internet Connection 3.0 guidelines.

Lumen’s TIC 3.0 compliant service, powered by Palo Alto Networks’ Prisma Access, is currently available to government customers through its General Services Administration Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions contract, the company said Tuesday.

“Our new managed security solution seamlessly connects branch offices and helps government employees work securely from anywhere,” said Zain Ahmed , senior vice president of Lumen’s public sector business.

Ahmed added that Lumen’s managed security service is built on an edge computing platform and adopts zero-trust networking protections as called for in the White House’s executive order on improving national cybersecurity.

Wash100 Award winner Dana Barnes , senior vice president of public sector at Palo Alto Networks, expressed his enthusiasm for partnering with Lumen and noted that the company’s managed security solution will help government agencies to adopt cybersecurity tools at a pace that matches the rapid rate of evolving threats.

Lumen’s new security service builds upon the company’s experience as a provider of TIC-compliant Managed Trusted Internet Protocol Services to federal agencies.