M4PS Receives DHS Funds for First Responder Comm Tech Development

Mobility 4 Public Safety (M4PS) has received a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) grant to further develop a tool designed to help first responders exchange multimedia content with each other in real-time.

M4PS initially released a proof-of-concept version of the Bridge 4 Public Safety platform in 2019 as part of a feasibility research effort funded by DHS’ science and technology directorate, the department said Friday.

The directorate awarded $1.55 million to advance development work on the messaging and collaboration tool, which eligible public safety and support personnel can implement at no cost.

DHS approved the nationwide adoption of Bridge4PS after early adoption initiatives surpassed the department’s expectations. The platform underwent public safety communication tests in Los Angeles and Houston.