Mieke Eoyang: DOD Considers Cyber Relevance in 2022 National Defense Strategy

Mieke Eoyang, deputy assistant secretary of defense for cyber policy, said the 2022 National Defense Strategy may have an increased focus on cybersecurity, Nextgov reported Monday.

She highlighted the Department of Defense’s three primary cyberspace missions at the CyberNext DC event, which took place virtually on Nov. 18th.

DOD commits to defending its networks, extending network capabilities to warfighters and protecting the U.S. altogether, the defense executive noted.

Eoyang said the increased cyber focus addresses DOD’s security role in the 2022 elections and efforts in response to the rise of ransomware.

The National Defense Strategy, which DOD updates every four years, tackles what the department considers emerging threats.