Mike Rogers Named Chairman of MITRE Board of Trustees; Jason Providakes Quoted

Mike Rogers , former Michigan Congressman and Wash100 Award winner, has been elected chairman of The MITRE Corporation’s board of trustees.

Rogers, who joined the board in 2016 and has served as vice chairman since 2018 , will succeed Donald Kerr, who has served as chairman for the last three years, MITRE said Tuesday.

Two-time Wash100 Award recipient Jason Providakes , CEO and president of MITRE, thanked Kerr for his service and welcomed Rogers as the company’s new chairman.

Providakes added, “Mike Rogers’ vast national security expertise and experience helps strengthen MITRE’s whole of nation impact in global strategic competition and our work to help secure our economy, industrial base, borders, climate, and airspace.”

Rogers is a leading national security and cybersecurity expert with extensive experience in data analytics, behavioral modeling and real-time threat assessment.

Previously, Rogers represented Michigan’s eighth Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2001 to 2015. During his tenure as congressman, Rogers served on the Energy and Commerce Committee and chaired the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, where he oversaw a $70 billion budget funding 17 intelligence agencies.

Prior to his congressional career, Rogers served as a U.S. Army officer and a special agent with the FBI.

Currently, Rogers holds advisory and board member roles with IronNet Cybersecurity, Next Century Corporation, the Center for the Study of the Presidency and Trident Capital’s Cybersecurity Industry Advisory Council.

Following his departure from public office, he founded the Mike Rogers Center for Intelligence and Global Affairs.