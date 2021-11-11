Mitre Engenuity Unveils Vision for Creation of National Semiconductor Technology Center; Laurie Giandomenico Quoted

A cross-industry alliance of semiconductor companies led by Mitre’s technology foundation has published a white paper outlining recommendations for the creation of a National Semiconductor Technology Center.

Mitre Engenuity said Wednesday members of The Semiconductor Alliance worked together on the document, titled “American Innovation, American Growth: A Vision for the National Semiconductor Technology Center,” to call for the development of a resilient supply chain and facilitate innovation across the U.S. semiconductor ecosystem.

The white paper outlines principles for creating and governing an NSTC, proposes a plan on how the center can create value to the local semiconductor industry and provides a guideline for measuring impact and success.

Laurie Giandomenico, chief acceleration officer at Mitre and head of Mitre Engenuity, said a nationwide action is needed to address competition from international semiconductor manufacturers.

“It is not enough to lead the design of new chips, we must create incentives, stimulate investment, build the workforce, and lead technology advancements across the whole value chain,” Giandomenico.

Established in June, The Semiconductor Alliance seeks to design an implementation plan for government investments in semiconductor research and development allocated by the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act.

