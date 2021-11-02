The National Spectrum Consortium (NSC) has established a group tasked to explore technologies that can expand spectrum availability for commercial 5G.

The Partnering to Advance Trusted and Holistic Spectrum Solutions (PATHSS) group will work with the Department of Defense to fulfill this task, NSC said Wednesday.

“PATHSS is explicitly designed to foster trust among stakeholders and provide the forum required to develop a shared understanding of varying technology and policy needs,” said Lizy Paul, who chairs NSC.

Brian Regan, NSC treasurer and chair of PATHSS, said the task group will provide insights to inform the development of 5G and related warfighter technologies.

NSC members and approved government officials may take part in PATHSS discussions. A subset of PATHSS will receive access to classified information on DOD’s requirements.