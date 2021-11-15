Navy Selects MatterHackers for Desktop 3D Printer Supply Contract

The Department of the Navy has awarded MatterHackers an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to deploy 3D printing equipment to Navy and Marine Corps installations across the globe.

Under the five-year contract, MatterHackers could provide the two service branches as many as 75 Tier 1 additive manufacturing systems through 2025, the company said Thursday,

The IDIQ award includes Ultimaker S5 3D printers, filament, information technology support and a maintenance strategy. Virginia-based Building Momentum, a MatterHackers partner, will facilitate training to help military personnel adopt the printing technology.

Robert Kimble, director of the sustainment group at Naval Air Systems Command, said the 3D system deployment effort is part of NAVAIR’s three-tiered strategy to bring additive manufacturing to the fleet.

Kimble added that the command will also work to help service personnel gain access to industrial polymer and metal parts printing equipment. MatterHackers expects to fulfill the first delivery order under the contract by the end of 2021.