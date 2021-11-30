Defense IT Leader Patrick Fitzgerald Joins Sev1Tech to Lead Navy Programs; CEO Bob Lohfeld Quoted

Sev1Tech announced on Tuesday that Patrick Fitzgerald , former Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic Enterprise Systems Department head, has joined the company as the senior vice president of Navy Missions to lead its U.S. Navy programs and drive innovative solutions supporting the service branch’s mission goals.

“The Sev1Tech team’s commitment to balancing practical, timely and fit-for-purpose solutions with a bold vision for the future aligns well with my approach to leadership,” said Fitzgerald. “I look forward to working with the team to drive growth across the U.S. Navy business unit and provide our customers with the innovative solutions they need to confront increasingly fluid threats and challenges.”

In his previous role, Fitzgerald has overseen a diverse workforce of more than 500 civilian and military personnel and led a broad portfolio worth approximately $200 million a year in revenue.

He’s also an experienced Department of Defense (DOD) professional who has dedicated his career to identifying and implementing affordable IT solutions for sailors, the Navy and across the DOD.

“Patrick is an innovative spirit and proven leader who understands the Naval landscape and shares our deep commitment to their mission,” said