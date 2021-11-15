NCI Recognized as a 2022 Military Friendly Employer; CEO Paul Dillahay Quoted

NCI Information Systems announced on Monday that the company has been recognized as a 2022 Military Friendly Employer by Viqtory, which reflects NCI’s commitment to hiring and supporting active duty and veteran employees

“We are extremely proud of the service members, military families and veterans we have in our ranks,” said Paul Dillahay , president and CEO of NCI and a three-time Wash100 Award recipient.

Dillahay mentioned that a great deal of NCI’s team members are military veterans themselves, which he described as the key values that brings the company’s mission-critical work together with its focus on collaboration and innovation.

“With more than half of our business in direct support of the Department of Defense and its missions and 20 percent of our team members having served in uniform, service to our great nation is an enduring part of NCI’s culture,” Dillahay added.

Companies that receive the Military Friendly Employer designation were evaluated using both public and proprietary survey data from more than 1,000 companies and will be showcased with other 2022 Military Friendly Employers in Dec.