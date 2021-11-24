New DOD Group to Synchronize Airborne Object Identification, Management Efforts Across Government

The Department of Defense has announced plans for a new organization that will assess unidentified aerial phenomena taking place on or near military training ranges and installations.

The Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group will harmonize U.S. efforts to detect, identity and attribute objects of interest in special use airspace that could threaten aircraft and national security, DOD said Tuesday.

AOIMSG will succeed the U.S. Navy’s Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force and operate under the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence and Security.

Representatives from the Pentagon and the U.S. Intelligence Community will form the Airborne Object Identification and Management Executive Council to lead the new group.