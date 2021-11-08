Intell Veteran Tonya Wilkerson Named as NGA’s Next Deputy Director

Tonya Wilkerson, a three-decade veteran of the U.S. Intelligence Community, has been appointed to serve as deputy director of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA).

NGA said Friday that Wilkerson will join the agency from the CIA, where she serves as associate director for science and technology and strategy.

She previously worked at the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) in various roles associated with research, development, operations and acquisition functions.

Wilkerson is set to succeed 2021 Wash100 Award recipient Stacey Dixon, who was NGA’s eighth deputy director for two years before she transitioned to a new role as principal deputy director of national intelligence in August.