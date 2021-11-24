NIST Seeks Input on Marketplace Trends, Investment Needs of 8 Emerging Tech Areas

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has issued a request for information on marketplace trends, policy, legislative, investment needs and supply chain risks of eight emerging technology areas.

NIST is seeking insights to come up with a forward-thinking approach that promotes economic competitiveness and growth by supporting these emerging tech areas: artificial intelligence; internet of things; IoT in manufacturing; quantum computing; blockchain technology; new and advanced materials; unmanned delivery services; and 3D printing, according to a Federal Register notice published Monday.

The agency will use the collected information in a final congressional report.

NIST wants interested stakeholders to share their insights on how the federal government could help broaden economic opportunities within the emerging tech areas and how existing regulations may help or hamper the maturation of those tech areas.

Responses to the RFI are due Jan. 31.