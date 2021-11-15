Gary Sladic to Succeed Mark Simione as Noblis CFO; CEO Amr ElSawy Quoted

Mark Simione , who currently serves as senior vice president, chief financial and administrative officer, treasurer and board of trustees member for Noblis , has announced his planned retirement in July 2022.

Noblis said Monday that Gary Sladic , who currently serves as the company’s vice president of finance and accounting, has been named deputy chief financial officer and will succeed Simione as CFO upon his retirement.

Two-time Wash100 Award winner Amr ElSawy , CEO and president of Noblis, thanked Simione for his leadership and dedication, and he wished him well in his next chapter.

“During his time at Noblis, Mark has helped expand our mission areas, acquired key companies and capabilities and established a strong foundation for sustainable growth,” ElSawy noted.

In 1996, Simione was a founding member of Mitretek, which became Noblis in 2007. Throughout his 25-year tenure with Noblis, Simione has been responsible for financial, operating and administrative activities within the corporation, as well as strategic planning and portfolio shaping.

In addition to expressing his gratitude for Simione’s notable contributions to Noblis, ElSawy congratulated Sladic on his appointment as CFO.

ElSawy added, “His deep institutional knowledge, demonstrated financial acumen and leadership skills will serve him well in his new role as CFO.”

Sladic also joined Noblis in 1996 and has since been responsible for financial accounting, tax, audit and treasury functions within the company. During his time at Noblis thus far, he has held multiple financial leadership roles and has led the company’s major mergers and acquisitions.