Nominations Open for Executive Mosaic’s 2022 Wash100 Award; Submit Your Choices By Dec. 31st

Executive Mosaic , the leading media and events company in the government contracting (GovCon) sector, has opened nominations for its 2022 Wash100 Award , the highest recognition awarded to outstanding government, military and industry executives for their influence, notable impact and groundbreaking accomplishments in the GovCon sector.

Nominations for this year’s prestigious award are open through Dec. 31, 2021 and can be submitted at Wash100.com , where you can also learn more about the history of the award and its prominent recipients from previous years.

This year marks the ninth iteration of the Wash100 Award, which will be granted to public and private sector leaders who have made significant contributions across the federal sector over the past year in light of myriad challenges on a global scale.

Jim Garrettson , CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award said, “This past year’s embattled economy and government efforts to keep companies growing virtually, adjust supply chain, implement AI, fight cyber, protect our borders, monitor and compete with near-peer adversaries, integrate technological solutions and fight the pandemic on all fronts have produced a larger than ever array of deserving senior executives for consideration.”

“Having an exceptional performance over the past year is but half the challenge. The Wash100 Award is further distinguished by its award to those that show the greatest promise for the year ahead,” Garrettson added.

The 2022 Wash100 Award selection follows the unprecedented participation of last year’s voting season and is expected to garner the engagement of the most eminent leaders who demonstrate the highest level of vision, innovation, achievement and mission commitment in the industry and within the GovCon community.

Eligible individuals for nomination include representatives from government contracting businesses, government advisers, policy groups, academic institutions, consulting organizations and other industry-related organizations. The review committee will be giving additional consideration to diversity and inclusion throughout the nomination process.