NSA, CISA Issue New Guidance on Securing 5G Pods; Jorge Laurel Quoted

The National Security Agency (NSA) and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) jointly published guidance on how to mitigate cyber threats targeting 5G cloud.

The guidance, titled Securely Isolate Network Resources, addresses threats to “pods” or 5G networks that are container-centric or hybrid container/virtual, NSA said Thursday.

The document, part of the Enduring Security Framework (ESF), tackles multiple cloud security aspects such as limiting access, applying real-time threat detection and preventing resource contention.

“5G changes the traditional mobile network operations architecture, allowing for the core network to be moved away from proprietary hardware and software to a modular cloud-native infrastructure,” said Jorge Laurel, NSA project director for ESF, a public-private working group that the guidance is part of.

ESF’s first guidance provided best practices on how to detect, prevent and mitigate harmful cyber activity within 5G cloud infrastructure.