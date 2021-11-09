Octo-Metric5 JV Wins CIO-SP3 SB Task Order for U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services IT Modernization Support; CEO Mehul Sanghani Quoted

A joint venture between Octo Consulting and Metric5 has secured a task order under the CIO-SP3 Small Business contract to support the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services with IT modernization and data sciences services.

Under the five-year Predictive Lake Analytics Nextgen eXchange Services task order, Octo Metric will leverage its artificial intelligence/machine learning, DevSecOps and configuration management capabilities to provide USCIS with data brokering, advanced analytics, data reporting and legacy operational maintenance services, among others, the JV said Tuesday.

Mehul Sanghani , CEO of Octo, said the partnership’s advanced technology capabilities will be critical to the USCIS mission as they support the citizenship process and drive their modernization initiatives.

Additionally, Chuck Schefer , general manager of national security and federal civilian markets at Octo said this task order continues Octo’s history of collaboration with the agency and will allow the company to transform USCIS’ analytical capability.

He added, “USCIS has a large data pool that can be harnessed for decision making, and we’re excited to help them enhance their ability to maximize that ability, as well as enable them to use their data for operational improvement and predictive and prescriptive analytics.”

As part of the task order, Octo Metric will also provide support across architecture design and implementation as well as user training.

In 2020, the Octo Metric JV notably won contracts with the U.S. Air Force and the Transportation Security Administration to provide a range of software engineering, cloud architecture and application development services in support of IT modernization initiatives.