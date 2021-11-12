Pew Research Center Survey: Majority of US Adults Have Heard About Cryptocurrency

A new survey by Pew Research Center has found that 86 percent of U.S. adults have heard of Bitcoin, Ether and other cryptocurrencies and 16 percent said they have used, traded or invested in cryptocurrency.

The Washington, D.C.-based think tank said Thursday it surveyed over 10,300 respondents between Sept. 13 and 19 and found that 43 percent of men ages 18 to 29 said they have used, invested in or traded a cryptocurrency compared with nearly two in 10 women.

The study showed that about 13 percent of U.S. adults said they have heard nothing about cryptocurrency at all. The center also found that White adults are less likely than Asian, Hispanic and Black adults to say they have traded, used or invested in the digital currency.

