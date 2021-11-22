SBA Proposes Performance Rating Rule to Help Small Businesses Compete for Prime Contracts

The Small Business Administration is seeking public comments on a proposed rule to offer two options for small businesses to request ratings of their previous work performance as first-tier subcontractors and joint venture members.

SBA said Friday in a Federal Register notice the regulation is necessary to implement fiscal 2021 National Defense Authorization Act provisions aimed at addressing concerns by small business vendors that the lack of data on responsibilities carried out through previous federal contracts could limit their chances of being considered in the bid evaluation process.

The agency does not expect the implementation of its proposal would not cause any significant economic impact or additional costs to small businesses. Interested parties can submit feedback on the proposal through Jan. 18th.