FBI Promotes Rachel Rojas to Assistant Director of Insider Threat Office

Rachel Rojas, a 25-year FBI veteran, has been promoted to assistant director of the FBI’s Insider Threat Office in Washington, D.C.

She will be responsible for coordinating agency-wide efforts to protect confidential data and intellectual property from security threats within the organization, the FBI said Wednesday.

Rojas began her career at the bureau in 1996 as an investigative specialist for the New York Field Office and completed her academy training to become a special agent in 2000.

As a special agent, Rojas was assigned to investigate federal crimes including public corruption, health care fraud, terrorism, illicit financial activities and human trafficking.

Her appointment comes after the FBI released a request for information to identify potential sources of technical support services to the Insider Threat Office.