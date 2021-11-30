Report: Pentagon Eyes Reorganization of 3 Offices Dealing With AI, Data

The Department of Defense is considering a reorganization of DOD and the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC), Defense Digital Service and the office of the chief data officer to help streamline processes and establish a cohesive approach with regard to the use of data and AI, Breaking Defense reported Monday.

The publication cited sources that say the three offices would still operate independently but would report to a new leader that will be called chief data and AI officer.

According to the report, Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary of defense and a 2021 Wash100 Award recipient, has enabled her office to focus on data and AI.

“Hicks is right to focus on this topic and to make sure the department has an effective method to rapidly implement effective software and data practices at all levels,” said a former DOD official. “It’s the right problem and needs senior leadership focus.”