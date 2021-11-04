SAIC Wins $93M U.S. Navy Contract to Support Tactical Threat Systems; Josh Jackson Quoted

Science Applications International Corp has won a potential five-year, $93 million contract to support the U.S. Navy’s Tactical Integrated Threat/Target Training Systems.

SAIC will compete with selected vendors for task orders under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide a range of services including research and development, integration, cybersecurity, engineering, testing, upgrades and sustainment for the Navy’s tactical threat systems , the company said Thursday.

“This award gives SAIC an opportunity to win specific task orders under the TTS contract to help verify and validate the system capabilities deployed to our Navy,” said Josh Jackson , senior vice president of SAIC’s Naval Business Unit.

Jackson added that the contract will help SAIC provide enhanced support to current and future Navy missions and capabilities.

Contracted work will support the U.S. Navy’s Adaptive Combat Environment Systems group, located at the Naval Air Station in China Lake, California, and the provided services are expected to improve aircrew survivability and effectiveness.

Additional TTS support includes edge computing, range data collection, data sorting and system performance analysis as well as sustainment and modernization of electronic warfare-related range capabilities to support next-generation technologies.

The cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price contract work is expected to be completed in September 2026.