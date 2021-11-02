SDA Issues Draft RFP for Tranche 1 Operations and Integration Support Program

The Space Development Agency (SDA) has issued a draft solicitation for the ground operations and integration support for the first tranche of the National Defense Space Architecture’s (NDSA) transport layer and future capability layers.

SDA will select a contractor that has capabilities to manage, maintain, operate and provide general and logistical services in support of the Tranche 1 Operations and Integration program, according to a draft request for proposals posted Monday.

The selected vendor will also provide personnel, materials and tools needed to carry out operations and integration support under the statement of work.

“This level of support will generate a common operational picture of the NDSA by actively monitoring the network and mission systems,” the draft solicitation reads.

The Tranche 1 O&I program will have a five-year performance period with a base term of two years for operations and sustainment and three option years. Comments on the draft RFP are due Dec. 1st.

In late October, SDA released a new solicitation for the Tranche 1 Transport Layer program with plans to use other transaction authorities as a contracting mechanism for the satellite procurement effort.