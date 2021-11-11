Tripwire Survey: Security Professionals Seek Government Guidance in Adopting NIST Standards; Tim Erlin Quoted

A new survey from vulnerability management firm Tripwire showed that security professionals seek more guidance from the federal government to support the adoption of cybersecurity standards from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Tripwire said Tuesday it commissioned Dimensional Research to survey 306 security professionals working for the government and private sector and found that only 49 percent of non-governmental agencies have fully adopted the NIST standards.

About 24 percent of federal respondents also think they struggle to keep up with new cyber threats and breaches primarily due to a lack of leadership prioritization and resources.

“Generally, long-term enforcement and implementation of cybersecurity policy will take time, but it’s important that agencies lay out a plan and measure execution against that plan to protect our critical infrastructure and beyond,” said Tim Erlin, vice president of product management and strategy at Tripwire.

Both public and private sector security professionals also noted the importance of implementing zero trust framework to enhance cyber resilience, with 50 percent of respondents saying that integrity monitoring plays a key role in achieving an effective zero trust strategy.

However, 83 percent of respondents still expect that cyber attack vectors, such as ransomware, will evolve despite efforts to secure systems.