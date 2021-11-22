Sen. Rick Scott Calls for Oversight Hearing to Address Supply Chain Crisis

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., has called on a Senate panel to schedule an oversight hearing with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to hear about the current administration’s plans to address the supply chain crisis.

He wrote a letter to Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., chair of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, citing concerns about the impact of the supply chain crisis on small businesses, families and U.S. ports.

“Worse, inflation has jumped to its highest rate in more than 30 years. Restoring our supply chains is critical to getting the American economy rolling again,” Scott wrote in the Nov. 18 letter.

Scott said he will hold all nominees at the departments of Commerce and Transportation on the upper chamber’s floor until the Senate hearing is conducted.