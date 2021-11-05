Senate Bill Would Establish DOD AI Data Libraries; Sen. Rob Portman Quoted

Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, have introduced a bill that would establish data repositories at the Department of Defense to support the development of artificial intelligence tools.

Rosen’s office said Thursday that the Advancing American AI Innovation Act calls for DOD to run a pilot program on libraries intended to inform commercial companies about the department’s AI technology requirements.

The two lawmakers based the legislation on the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence’s (NSCAI) recommendation pertaining to the software needs of the government’s digital workforce.

“We must fully utilize the public, as well as the private sector, to synchronize and develop our AI capabilities across the transportation, health care, manufacturing and national security policy spaces,” Portman said.

He believes the bipartisan bill can drive government-industry collaboration in this field.

