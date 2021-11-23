Senate NDAA Amendment Lacks Language Advancing FISMA Update

A substitute amendment proposed by Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, D-R.I., to the House-passed National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) did not include a language calling for updates to the Federal Information Security Modernization Act (FISMA), including changes to how federal agencies report on cyber incidents, Nextgov reported.

Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, proposed the FISMA update provision. Reed on Friday introduced the substitute amendment to the NDAA a day after the upper chamber started initial deliberations on the defense policy bill.

Reed’s proposal, however, included a language proposed by Peters that would direct the secretary of the Department of Defense (DOD) to work with the national cyber director and head of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) in designing a pilot project to advance DOD’s collaboration with the private sector.

Peters and Portman serve as chair and ranking members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, respectively. The Senate is expected to resume deliberations on the NDAA on Nov. 29th.