SGT CEO Tina Dolph Joins Hope For The Warriors Board of Directors

Tina Dolph , president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies and three-time Wash100 Award winner, has joined the Hope For The Warriors board of directors .

Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit organization, founded by military families in 2006, that offers a range of sports, recreation, peer engagement and community programs focused on supporting the health, wellness and transition of veterans and military service members.

“While our post 9/11 military community and their families have sacrificed so much on our behalf, I’m incredibly fortunate to be a part of an organization committed to ensuring those sacrifices aren’t forgotten, and, help is available when it’s needed the most,” Dolph commented.

Dolph joins the board following her year of service on the Hope For The Warriors board council, and she added that she is humbled by the “life-changing” impacts the nonprofit organization has on its veterans and their family members.

Robin Kelleher , Hope For The Warriors co-founder and president said, “The board and organization is excited for Tina’s continued and expanded commitment to Hope For The Warriors and the military families that we continue to serve.”

Dolph was appointed president and CEO of SGT in 2018, following an 18-year tenure with Lockheed Martin, where she served in multiple senior executive roles including vice president of PAE global support operations and director of business strategy and business operations.