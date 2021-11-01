Former Peraton Exec Trey Theimer Joins Serco as Chief Growth Officer & SVP; CEO Dave Dacquino Quoted

Trey Theimer , a 20-year business development veteran for military and civilian agencies, has been appointed as chief growth officer and senior vice president for Serco, effective November 8, 2021.

In her new position, Theimer will oversee Serco’s growth strategy, including mergers and acquisitions, as well as business development operations such as market intelligence, capture and proposals management and identification of business opportunities, the company said Monday.

She will report directly to two-time Wash100 Award winner David Dacquino , chairman and CEO of Serco.

“Trey Theimer has proven success in winning new business and contributing to accelerated company growth,” Dacquino said.

Dacquino added that the new executive “is a great fit with our culture, which values innovation, collaboration, and inclusiveness,” and will help guide Serco in its next phase of growth.

Theimer joins Serco from Peraton, where she served as vice president of growth, citizen security and public services following Peraton’s May 2021 acquisition of Perspecta , where Theimer previously served as vice president of business development and capture.

Prior to her time at Perspecta/Peraton, Theimer led business development and strategy efforts for Computer Sciences Corp’s defense and intelligence unit and served as the director for Accenture’s Department of Homeland Security account.

Additionally, Theimer serves on the board of directors for both the Homeland Security and Defense Business Council and the National Defense Industrial Association.