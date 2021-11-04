US Government Adds 4 Israeli, Russian, Singaporean Companies to Cyber Blacklist

The U.S. government has identified four foreign companies involved in malicious cyber activities that threaten national security.

Candiru, NSO Group, Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE and Positive Technologies have been included in the government’s entity list for malicious cyber activities due to spyware and cyber tool misuse cases, the State Department said Wednesday.

The first two companies, both from Israel, were found the be involved in spyware attacks that targeted embassy personnel, government officials and other individuals.

The other two are linked to tools that cyber actors can use to illegally access information systems and threaten national security. Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE operates from Singapore and Positive Technologies is headquartered in Russia.

The government does not plan to take action against the companies’ corresponding nations.