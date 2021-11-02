Verizon-Lockheed Martin Partnership to Deliver 5G.MIL Technology for DOD Systems; Kyle Malady, Rod Makoske Quoted

Verizon has signed an agreement with Lockheed Martin to collaborate on delivering 5G.MIL technologies for the Department of Defense in support of its JADC2 initiative.

As part of the partnership, Lockheed Martin’s 5G.MIL program will leverage Verizon’s commercial 5G infrastructure to enable greater interoperability between DOD networks, enhance the department’s 5G capabilities and establish a cohesive network for all-domain communication, Verizon said Tuesday.

Kyle Malady , executive vice president of global networks and chief technology officer for Verizon, said the partnership will enable DOD officials to make landmark achievements in the advancement of their 5G strategies.

Additionally, the agreement establishes a joint research and development lab framework for developing, prototyping and testing 5G.MIL technologies, allowing for unified collaboration.

“Lockheed Martin’s deep understanding of DOD mission requirements coupled with Verizon’s wireless expertise will truly enable the Joint All-Domain Operations battlespace our customers envision,” said Rod Makoske , Lochkeed Martin’s chief engineer and senior vice president of engineering and technology.

The companies conducted a successful joint demonstration this week to test interoperability between Verizon’s On Site 5G network technology and Lockheed Martin’s open tactical gateway solutions.