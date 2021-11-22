Vertosoft Awarded ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management System

Vertosoft LLC , a company focused on providing emerging technology to government agencies, announced today that the company has earned ISO 9001:2015 certification for its quality management system.

ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in building an effective quality management system.

Vertosoft’s ISO 9001:2015 certificate without design was issued by Smithers , an accredited quality and management systems certification body. The scope covers core business processes and provides the foundation for how Vertosoft measures, controls, and continually improves these processes.

“We are delighted to serve our customers even better through the well-defined and documented processes this certification requires,” said Vertosoft President Jay Colavita. “This certification will continue to cement Vertosoft as the preferred partner for technology companies looking to grow their public sector business.”

About Vertosoft

Established in 2016, Vertosoft is an ISO 9001:20015 certified organization that accelerates the adoption of innovative and emerging technology within the government. We bring the flexibility, agility, and responsiveness of a small company with the experience of a large organization. With our clear focus on emerging technology growth in government, Vertosoft is uniquely positioned to reduce complexity and provide scalable, cloud-ready technology solutions that enable government agencies to deliver smarter, client-centric digital transformations.