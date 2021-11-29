Virgin Orbit-NextGen Merger Announces Board of Director Nominees; Dan Hart Quoted

Virgin Orbit Holdings, a planned business combination between Virgin Orbit and NextGen Acquisition Corp. II, has announced the nominees for its board of directors, which will be convened upon the closing of the transaction.

The board’s nominees include seven executives with wide-ranging experience spanning areas of strategic, financial, operational, industry and public company governance leadership, Virgin Orbit said Monday.

“We are very fortunate to have assembled a world-class group of deeply experienced directors for Virgin Orbit Holdings who share our purpose and extend our mission to open space for good,” said Dan Hart , CEO of Virgin Orbit and nominee for Virgin Orbit Holdings’ board of directors.

Hart added that each nominee brings critical business experience and subject matter expertise to the board of directors as the company goes public and works to scale its business.

Nominees for the Virgin Orbit Holdings board of directors also include:

Susan Helms , U.S. Air Force lieutenant general, retired NASA astronaut, member of the NASA Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel and member of the Aerospace Corporation’s board of trustees

, U.S. Air Force lieutenant general, retired NASA astronaut, member of the NASA Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel and member of the Aerospace Corporation’s board of trustees Evan Lovell , chief investment officer for Virgin Group

, chief investment officer for Virgin Group George Mattson , co-founder and co-chairman of special purpose acquisition company, NextGen

, co-founder and co-chairman of special purpose acquisition company, NextGen Gregory Summe , co-founder and co-chairman of NextGen

, co-founder and co-chairman of NextGen Katharina McFarland, former assistant secretary of defense for acquisition and chairman of the board for Army Research and Development at the National Academies of Science

Abdulla Mohamed Shadid , executive director of growth and M&A for Mubadala’s direct investments platform and member of the board of directors for Strata