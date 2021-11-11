VP Kamala Harris Unveils Initiatives to Drive Space, Cybersecurity Cooperation

Vice President Kamala Harris has announced initiatives to advance cooperation on space and cybersecurity with France and other international partners.

The U.S. government will form a regular bilateral dialogue with France to “ensure a whole-of-government approach to space cooperation” to improve access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics education, expand the frontiers of space and address the climate crisis, according to a White House fact sheet published Wednesday.

The U.S. will also take part in the Space Climate Observatory (SCO) and work with France’s National Centre for Space Studies to develop the SCO Charter. SCO seeks to mitigate the climate crisis by sponsoring initiatives that aim to improve the accessibility of space-derived data for local organizations.

Harris also announced that the U.S. will also back the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace, which seeks to promote cybersecurity by working with international partners.

