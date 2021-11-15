Unanet

Washington Headquarters Services Issues RFI on Knowledge Management, Software Development Services

Naomi Cooper November 15, 2021 News, Technology

The Washington Headquarters Services (WHS) has issued a request for information to identify potential sources of software development services for the Department of Defense’s Information Management and Analysis Group (IMAG).

A notice posted Friday on SAM.gov says IMAG requires on-site technical services to deliver program analysis tools to the cost assessment and program evaluation director in the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Tasks areas will cover knowledge management; planning, programming, budgeting, and execution system support; business application development; and operations research tools, according to a draft performance work statement.

WHS is considering launching an acquisition effort that could serve as a follow-on to a contract previously awarded to AT&T Government Solutions, which became part of Tyto Athene through an acquisition deal that closed in April.

Interested parties have until Nov. 29th to respond to the RFI notice.

