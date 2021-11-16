Yext Offers Suite of Public Sector AI Search Products, Names 4 New Hires to Sales Team; Laurie Cook Quoted

Yext has released a suite of artificial intelligence search products and hired new executives to its public sector sales team in an organizational shift aimed at helping government agencies reach their modernization goals and expanding the company’s public sector product offerings .

Established in response to the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act (IDEA) and supported by findings from a recent study conducted by Yext, the company has developed AI-powered search technology products for use in public sector organizations, Yext said Tuesday.

This offering builds upon Yext’s previous work implementing AI search technology for the World Health Organization, the U.S. State Department and the states of New Jersey and Alabama as part of their COVID-19 response efforts.

Laurie “LC” Cook , vice president of Yext’s public sector business, said, “Now more than ever, government agencies are looking for technology that will quickly and easily set them up to serve constituents more effectively online.”

In its recent survey, Yext found that constituents are 54 percent more likely to repeatedly seek information or advice from a government agency, versus an independent search engine if provided with an excellent overall website experience.

To address concerns and improve the overall user experience for government agencies’ online services, Yext’s new public sector AI product set includes a self-service portal, a site search feature, reputation management and search engine optimization capabilities.

Yext has also added four new hires to its sales team to support the projected growth of public sector sales.

Geoffrey Glaser will serve as senior director of Yext’s federal, state & local government and education (SLED) and healthcare sectors. Additionally, Vernon Aldershoff has been named senior director of public sector sales, Christina Day will serve as director of public sector sales and David Hernandez has been selected as director of federal sales.

Cook added, “Our growing team is so excited to show them the potential they can unlock with Yext’s powerful Public Sector AI search solution set, a one-stop shop for all of their CX needs.”