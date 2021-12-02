Kelly Fletcher: Partnerships, Tech Investments Essential for DOD’s Electromagnetic Spectrum Operations

Kelly Fletcher, acting chief information officer at the Defense Department, said the U.S. military must work with other government agencies, the commercial sector and international bodies to create an operational advantage in the spectrum, DOD News reported Wednesday.

She called for a whole-of-nation approach to ensure the military’s electromagnetic superiority during her speech at the annual Association of Old Crows conference Wednesday.

Fletcher noted that China and Russia are moving to gain spectrum dominance through investments in technology such as sensors and jammers.

“What really makes me concerned most, frankly, is that there are probably vulnerabilities that we don’t know about and that our adversaries are trying to find,” she added.

The acting DOD CIO cited national and international partnerships, 5G network and battle management capability development and workforce training efforts as among the key forces that could drive superiority in the spectrum.