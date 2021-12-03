Acuity International Completes Humanitarian Operations Transition; CEO Bob Stalick Quoted

Acuity International , a leading provider of process and technology-based critical services to government and commercial enterprises, announced on Friday that the company has successfully transitioned its humanitarian-services operations.

The company’s operations were previously performed by its Comprehensive Health Services, LLC, subsidiary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) to other providers.

“We are pleased to report the completion of a smooth and seamless process to transition operations to ORR’s new grantees, preserve employment for on-site employees, and avoid any mission impact,” said Bob Stalick , CEO of Acuity International.

The company is working to divest its non-core business and focus on these three strategic business units: Engineering and Technology Solutions, Advanced Medical Solutions and Global Mission Solutions.

This transition affirms the commitment the company announced back in Oct. to focus on providing technology-based critical services to governments and commercial enterprises globally.

“This is a significant milestone as we focus on executing against our strategic plan to enable mission assurance for government and other enterprises globally,” Stalick added.

About Acuity International

Acuity International, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, provides process and technology-based critical services to global government and commercial enterprises. The rebranded company is positioned to assist its customers in their critical missions anywhere in the world with the latest technology and repeatable processes.