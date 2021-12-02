ATS Drives Technology Portfolio Expansion With Entegra Systems Buy; Dave Cerne Quoted

Acclaim Technical Services , a language and intelligence services company backed by Blue Delta Capital Partners , has acquired Entegra Systems .

ATS’ acquisition of the Hanover, Maryland-based cyber technology company is expected to enhance the enterprise’s offerings to defense, intelligence and national security customers as well as expand its employee base to more than 500 individuals, the company said Thursday.

Commenting on the Entegra team, ATS CEO Dave Cerne said, “They bring a depth of new capabilities to solve our customers’ hardest problems, including cyber solutions, SIGINT analysis capabilities, and a trademarked Natural Language Understanding System that will benefit many of ATS’ existing clients, along with many other additional solutions and experiences.”

With offices across the U.S. in Maryland, Virginia and Georgia, Entegra’s areas of expertise include situational awareness, operational planning and cyber and intelligence operations.

Additionally, Entegra Systems CEO Dean Johnson noted that the two companies’ “strong cultural alignment” will contribute to a growth-oriented environment.

The deal accelerates ATS’ strategic technology expansion goals and follows the company’s purchase of Global Consulting Services in September 2020.

ATS was counseled by Holland & Knight. KippsDeSanto & Co. served as advisor, and Miles & Stockbridge served as legal counsel for Entegra.