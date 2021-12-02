Borenstein Group Named Among Top 25 B2B/B2G Brand Engagement Agencies in 2022; CEO Gal Borenstein Quoted

The Borenstein Group , a leading B2B and B2G digital marketing agency, was listed as one of the Top 25 national B2B Brand Engagement Agencies in 2022 by CHIEF MARKETER magazine as part of its annual Top 200 Chief Marketer Top Marketing Agencies for 2022.

“GovCon clients now seek agency partners that deliver evidence-based, synchronized engagement strategies that align their brand with their growth objectives. It’s what the Borenstein Group delivers,” said Gal Borenstein , CEO of the Borenstein Group.

The Borenstein Group has helped hundreds of startups, early-stage, growing, and mature companies maximize their brand promise and equity since its inception in 1995. Borenstein Group is a leading digital marketing communications company in the Washington, DC, metropolitan area.

The company serves clients locally and globally in defense, aerospace, AI and machine learning, analytics, ISR, cybersecurity and information technology as well as professional services and high-tech manufacturing.

The winning agencies listed on Chief Marketer’s annual list of 200 honorees were selected based on several criteria including insightful client testimonials; outstanding case study submissions; high caliber, consistent work across programs and clients; innovative and creative executions; and bold and inspiring concepts, and ideas that are moving the industry forward.