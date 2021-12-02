CISA Announces Members of New Cybersecurity Advisory Committee; Jen Easterly Quoted

Jen Easterly, director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, has named 23 members of the cybersecurity community as members of a new federal advisory committee that will provide advice and recommendations on U.S. cyber defense initiatives.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity Advisory Committee will advise the CISA director on key topics such as cyber workforce expansion, misinformation and disinformation campaigns and public-private collaboration, CISA said Wednesday.

The advisory group will also provide recommendations on how to expand the participation of the hacking community in defending the U.S. national security.

Among the members of the committee are Microsoft Executive Vice President Chris Young, Amazon Web Services Chief Information Security Officer Stephen Schmidt, Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince and Apple VP George Stathakopoulos.

“We’re at a pivotal moment in our history—one that demands we think anew about ensuring the security and resilience of our digital infrastructure in the face of increasingly sophisticated cyber threats,” Easterly said.

“That’s why I couldn’t be more pleased that some of our nation’s best thinkers have agreed to join our Cybersecurity Advisory Committee,” she added.

