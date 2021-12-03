Leidos Chairman, CEO Roger Krone Recognized as COVID-19 Response Leader

Leidos Chairman and CEO Roger Krone , the only eight-time winner of the Wash100 Award , was recognized with Washington Business Journal’s COVID-19 Response Leader Award on Thursday for his leadership during the recent pandemic as well as the creation of the company’s Million Dollar “ Move the Needle ” Sweepstakes that launched back in July 2021.

During an interview with Washington Business Journal, Krone detailed the challenges Leidos faced during the pandemic and the crucial steps that Roger took to lead the company and safeguard its more than 39,000 employees, over 11,300 of those being local, through the trials of the pandemic.

“I have an expression: ‘The alligator closest to the boat.’ If you’re in the boat, you have a weapon and you’ve only got one shot, which alligator do you shoot? You shoot the one that is today’s problem,” Krone said. “The problems changed over time.”

In addition, Krone addressed the company’s Move the Needle campaign to promote vaccine awareness for Leidos employees and how the sweepstakes came together, the response it has received and how senior management continues to drive Leidos employees to get vaccinated.

“For more than 50 years, Leidos’ mission has been to make the world safer, healthier and more efficient. Today we are doubling down on that charter,” said Krone. “Through this campaign, we are investing in our people and providing a tangible incentive to save lives. If it encourages even one person to get the vaccine, it’s money well spent.”

As the crisis continues, Krone spoke about how Leidos leadership continues to meet daily to address the latest developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants as well as engaging with its workforce to ensure the safety of Leidos employees and its partners through the pandemic and beyond.