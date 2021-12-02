Magellan Federal Earns 2022 Military Friendly Employer Designation

Magellan Federal has received designation as a 2022 Military Friendly Employer across four categories.

Based on public and proprietary survey data from over 1,000 companies, Magellan Federal ranked in the top ten for the Military Friendly Gold Employer and Gold Spouse Employer categories in addition to earning recognition in the Military Friendly Supplier Diversity Program.

“This prestigious achievement affirms our decades-old commitment to hiring and empowering veterans, active-duty military members, and their families,” said Nicole McLain , Magellan Federal’s director of talent acquisition.

The recognition highlights Magellan Federal’s most recent work to support military families, spouses and children.

In November 2021, Magellan Federal announced its participation in the White House’s Hidden Helpers initiative which provides programming and support to over 2.3 million children in military or veteran caregiving families.

Magellan Federal’s Military Friendly rating was based on a combination of the company’s survey score as well as an assessment of its ability to meet thresholds for applicants, retention, attrition and advancement of veterans and military employees.