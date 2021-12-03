Navy Creates New Tech Bridge to Foster Collaboration in North Carolina

The U.S. Navy has created a new Tech Bridge in Eastern North Carolina (ENC) to foster multi-sector collaboration in the region, DVIDS Hub reported Wednesday.

The ENC Tech Bridge will support collaborative efforts between government, industry and academia to address the technology needs of the Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps.

Fleet Readiness Center East and Craven County partnered to launch the ENC Tech Bridge on Nov. 15th. The new Tech Bridge will initially focus on maintenance, repair and overhaul and additive manufacturing; and presents the opportunity to work with non-traditional organizations.

The Naval Agility Office or NavalX leads the Tech Bridge effort, which aims to globally provide innovative technologies for Sailors and Marines. The program’s ENC entry follows 17 previous Tech Bridges, including ones located in Japan and the U.K.