William Lietzau Authorizes DCSA Program Executive Office

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA) has formed a program executive office (PEO) that will oversee information technology system procurement efforts.

DCSA said Wednesday Director William Lietzau formally authorized Terry Carpenter as the inaugural lead for the new PEO during a ceremony that took place Tuesday in Quantico, Virginia.

Carpenter will be responsible for overseeing the agency’s portfolio of IT acquisition programs in areas such as background investigation enterprise services, biometrics, cloud computing, data management and robotics process automation.

At the same event, Lietzau also recognized Jeffrey Smith, a DCSA official since August 2020, as executive program manager for an organization that provides personnel vetting services to the federal government.

Smith will manage the National Background Investigation Services, which transferred from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) to DCSA in October last year.