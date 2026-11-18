AFMC’s strategy calls for VAULTIS-compliant data across the command

AI use cases will go into the Air Force’s CLARA registry under the plan

The 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4 will explore trusted AI, autonomy and more

Air Force Materiel Command, or AFMC, has published a strategy and a companion implementation plan to govern how the command adopts artificial intelligence, manages its data and trains its workforce.

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AFMC published the documents Tuesday. In its announcement, the command referred to the technology as “super intelligence,” or SI, following an executive order that President Donald Trump signed in September. The order directs executive departments and agencies to use those terms in place of “artificial intelligence” and “AI” in official correspondence, public communications, reports and other non-statutory documents.

What Is AFMC’s Data and Super Intelligence Strategy?

AFMC’s Data and Super Intelligence Strategy, signed by AFMC Commander Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry, organizes the command’s AI adoption around three lines of effort:

Data: AFMC will standardize information across domains and classification levels, expand storage and data labeling capabilities, and rely on authoritative sources to prepare data for analytics and AI applications.

AFMC will standardize information across domains and classification levels, expand storage and capabilities, and rely on to prepare data for analytics and AI applications. Tools: The command will give personnel access to secure AI capabilities , reuse tools built by AFMC and other services before pursuing custom development, and work with the defense industrial base, academia and industry.

The command will give personnel access to , reuse tools built by AFMC and other services before pursuing custom development, and work with the defense industrial base, academia and industry. Workforce: AFMC plans to build data and AI literacy across all roles, explore skill-based hiring and apprenticeships, and create career tracks for technical data and AI positions.

The strategy requires data to be visible, accessible, understandable, linked, trustworthy, interoperable and secure, a standard known as VAULTIS. It also directs the command to follow DOW’s 2021 responsible AI guidance and commits AFMC to reviewing the document at least once a year.

Demica Reeves, AFMC’s data and super intelligence officer, said AI adoption and data quality must advance together.

“SI is applicable to anyone and everyone. It just depends on how you’re going to use it in your everyday job. Data and SI go together. You literally cannot have SI without good data. We need to focus on both,” Reeves said.

How Will AFMC Implement the Strategy?

The Data and Super Intelligence Implementation Plan, dated Sept. 1 and endorsed by AFMC Chief Information Officer Col. Robert LaMore, sets out four sequential phases. The command must meet each phase’s criteria before it moves to the next:

Inventory and understand: Over roughly six months , AFMC will catalog its data repositories, AI use cases, workforce skills and governance gaps, and log every AI use case in CLARA , the Department of the Air Force’s registry.

Over roughly , AFMC will catalog its data repositories, AI use cases, workforce skills and governance gaps, and log every AI use case in , the Department of the Air Force’s registry. Organize: The command will stand up an office for its command data and AI officer , charter a data and AI governance board , and assign data and AI roles across its centers.

The command will stand up an office for its , charter a , and assign data and AI roles across its centers. Train: AFMC will partner with the Department of the Air Force and Air Education and Training Command on certification programs , leadership mentorship, and career tracks for data and AI personnel.

AFMC will partner with the Department of the Air Force and Air Education and Training Command on , leadership mentorship, and career tracks for data and AI personnel. Equip: The command will promote enterprise-approved AI and machine learning platforms, support AI integration across air, space and cyber, and create a mechanism to capture lessons learned.

The plan maps each phase to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s AI Risk Management Framework. Weekly data and AI working groups and a monthly governance board will oversee the work.

Reeves encouraged personnel to start with small applications of AI in their daily tasks.

“Take baby steps. Over time, you’ll figure out what it can be used for in your particular job area. Don’t ignore it. SI is a tool in our toolbox that can help,” she noted.

“The goal is not to use SI everywhere, but to ensure AFMC has the data, people and tools needed to use it where it can make the greatest mission impact,” Reeves added.

What Other AI Efforts Has the Air Force Pursued?

AFMC’s strategy and implementation plan build on the Department of the Air Force’s broader push to become an AI-first force. The command’s documents follow the DAF’s release of its AI and data strategies in April, which set out five strategic imperatives for AI adoption and three core pillars for data management. The workforce component of AFMC’s plan aligns with a separate DAF strategy to recruit, train and retain AI professionals.

The AFMC guidance also comes after the department adopted GenAI.mil as its enterprise generative AI platform, retiring legacy AI tools across the Air Force and Space Force.

Beyond its internal adoption efforts, AFMC also has a role in the service’s AI acquisition activities. The command was named as a potential contracting activity under a broad agency announcement on AI for next-generation distributed command and control, which was among the active Air Force contract opportunities open to industry.

The new strategy also follows the Air Force’s expansion of an AI-enabled munitions planning contract with Virtualitics, which makes the capability available across all major commands.