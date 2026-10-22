AFMC has backed B-21 Raider and munitions efforts

SBIR and STTR Phase III awards topped $2 billion in FY 2026

The 2027 Defense R&D Summit will explore AI, unmanned systems and more

Air Force Materiel Command, or AFMC, obligated nearly 100 percent of its $49.8 billion in fiscal year 2026 research, development, test and evaluation and procurement funds.

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AFMC released the figures Tuesday as part of a report on its fiscal year 2026 financial execution. That execution totaled $95.8 billion across all portfolios, during a year that included a 79-day continuing resolution and a 43-day government shutdown.

Which Programs Did the Investment Funding Support?

Investment dollars went to the F-47, Collaborative Combat Aircraft, LGM-35A Sentinel and Long Range Standoff weapon programs. AFMC also put 98.5 percent of $12.2 billion in reconciliation funding under contract. Those funds went to nuclear modernization, next-generation air dominance and advanced munitions priorities.

Procurement spending supported the start of new B-21 Raider efforts, along with the Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile-Extended Range and Long Range Anti-Ship Missile programs. AFMC also used procurement funds to grow the Air-Launched Rapid Response Weapon and Family of Affordable Mass Missiles capabilities.

What Did AFMC Award to Small Businesses?

New Phase III contracts under the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs exceeded $2 billion in fiscal year 2026, the second consecutive year above that mark. AFMC said these awards help move new technologies and capabilities to warfighters.

Separately, the command awarded more than $224 million to small businesses through other transaction agreements, which it is using to shorten the acquisition life cycle. Small business awards totaled $10.4 billion for the year, the third straight year AFMC topped $10 billion in small business spending.

What Were AFMC’s Contracting Totals?

AFMC completed 52,860 contract actions worth $90.96 billion under the Federal Acquisition Regulation, accounting for 76 percent of Air Force spending. Its contracting team also reviewed Small Business Administration 8(a) contracts and identified $541 million in projected savings for fiscal year 2027.

What Other Developments Relate to AFMC’s FY 2026?

The FY 2026 figures follow AFMC’s execution of $82.9 billion in FY 2025, when the command’s contracting team obligated $69.4 billion in Federal Acquisition Regulation-based contracts through 57,600 contract actions.

The command operated under interim leadership until the Senate confirmed Lt. Gen. Linda Hurry as AFMC commander in January. Hurry, who had served as interim commander since July 2025 following the retirement of Gen. Duke Richardson, leads a command of about 89,000 people that manages $81 billion in budget authority annually.

Days after Hurry’s confirmation, President Donald Trump signed a consolidated appropriations measure to end a partial government shutdown and fund the Department of War and other federal agencies through the end of September.

In a similar fiscal year-end report, the Army’s Mission and Installation Contracting Command recorded approximately $6.8 billion in fiscal 2026 contracting actions, including $2.9 billion awarded to small businesses.