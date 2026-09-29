AFRL verified Anduril’s Barracuda-M family against the Air Force’s WOSA standard

The evaluation covered 14 WOSA domains, including mission autonomy, seeker and the munitions data bus

The verification comes amid broader Department of War efforts to advance modular weapons, open architectures and scalable missile production

The Air Force Research Laboratory has verified Anduril’s Barracuda-M family of cruise missiles against the Air Force’s weapon open systems architecture standard, marking a production-scale demonstration of an independently verified modular weapon architecture.

What Did AFRL’s WOSA Assessment of Barracuda-M Demonstrate?

In partnership with AFRL, Anduril completed the four-day assessment and examined 14 WOSA domains to determine whether the weapon system met established open-architecture requirements, AFRL said Monday.

The assessed domains included mission autonomy, seeker, inertial measurement unit, global positioning system and air-data sensor. They also included propulsion, airframe control, target state estimator, altimeter aiding navigation, clock, autopilot, guidance, navigation and munitions data bus, or MDB.

The assessment demonstrated modularity between Anduril’s internal and external MDB implementations, supporting the rapid technology refresh of WOSA-compliant software. AFRL said the evaluation verified that Anduril’s software architecture met WOSA requirements for the domains under test.

AFRL’s Munition Open Architecture Test and Evaluation Laboratory, or MOATEL, conducted the weapon open system architecture assessment process.

How Would WOSA and MOATEL Support Future Weapon Modernization?

The Barracuda-M assessment represents a production-scale application of AFRL’s WOSA verification process. AFRL said it will continue applying the process as additional weapons programs progress through development and production.

Brig. Gen. Douglas Wickert, Air Force technology executive officer and AFRL commander, said WOSA will improve operational readiness by providing a verified pathway for integrating new technologies into adaptable weapon systems.

How Is the Barracuda-M Verification Aligned With the Department of War’s Modularity Push?

The Barracuda-M verification follows a broader Department of War effort to make modularity and open systems architecture more central to weapons acquisition.

In November 2025, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, a two-time Wash100 Award winner, outlined an acquisition transformation agenda that included establishing module-level competition through a modular open systems approach. In his remarks, Hegseth said the department intended to enable the swapping of critical missile components and software without requiring an entire weapon to be redesigned.

The approach also coincides with the Department of War’s recent efforts to expand production of affordable, scalable cruise missiles, including multiple agreements involving Anduril.

In May, the Department of War signed framework agreements with Anduril, Leidos, CoAspire and Zone 5 under its Low-Cost Containerized Munitions, or LCCM, effort. Anduril’s agreement covers at least 3,000 surface-launched Barracuda-500M cruise missiles and more than 60 launch systems .