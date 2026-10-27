Adversaries can compromise defense AI by corrupting the data used to train and run models

Poisoned data can impact AI performance

The 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4 will host five panels dedicated to AI

The Department of War is fully embracing artificial intelligence to achieve decision advantage on the modern battlefield. However, decision advantage is only possible if AI tools that process large troves of data and generate insights for commanders and warfighters are secure, trustworthy and resilient against manipulation.

Adversaries are actively seeking ways to compromise critical AI systems used in defense operations, and one possible vector they are targeting is the underlying data used to train, fine-tune and power these models.

The Potomac Officers Club is hosting a panel on the threat of adversaries manipulating data to compromise AI systems at the 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4, 2027. The Signal or Spoof: Building Trusted AI From Commercial and Open-Source Data panel will bring together defense leaders and industry innovators to explore the threat landscape, discuss how commanders can trust AI-driven insights, and identify the steps that AI developers are pursuing to ensure that data and AI remain secure and reliable. Sign up today to join the conversation !

What Is Data Poisoning?

AI data poisoning is an adversarial attack that deliberately alters the information used to train, improve and operate a model, affecting how the technology behaves. According to the cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks , an attack can lead to AI models making inaccurate predictions or have hidden vulnerabilities .

How Can AI Data Be Corrupted?

Researchers from the U.K. AI Security Institute, the Alan Turing Institute and Anthropic conducted a joint study that found that malicious actors need only to post 250 poisoned documents online to introduce a backdoor vulnerability into an LLM of any size .

In experiments, researchers embedded the trigger word “sudo,” which authorizes users to run elevated commands , into training documents to condition the LLM to produce gibberish text whenever the trigger appeared.

Anthropic warned in a blog post that the study challenges assumptions that larger models require more poisoned data to be vulnerable.

“Creating 250 malicious documents is trivial compared to creating millions, making this vulnerability far more accessible to potential attackers,” the company wrote.

In other experiments, researchers revealed that hackers can manipulate OpenAI ’s ChatGPT and Google ’s Gemini through indirect prompt-injection attacks, in which an attacker embeds malicious prompts into a document, an image or other external content that the AI retrieves or processes. Futurism reported that, in the ChatGPT experiment, the chatbot leaked personal data from a Google Drive account . Researchers also found that hackers can carry out an indirect prompt injection attack to hijack a smart home system.

A study from the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists also described a coordinated attempt by the Pravda network, a pro-Russia network made up of websites and social media accounts, to manipulate AI models into reproducing Russian disinformation and propaganda . Follow-up research by the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab revealed that popular AI chatbots cite the Pravda network-associated domains .

Why Is Data Poisoning a Cause for Concern

Commercial LLMs, such as ChatGPT and Claude, use publicly available information as part of training data. The Pentagon is already adopting commercial LLMs through its GenAI.mil platform as part of its transformation into an AI-first fighting force.

Data used to develop, test and operate AI systems is a critical component of the AI supply chain , affecting all phases of the AI’s lifecycle, according to a cybersecurity information sheet on AI data security issued in 2025 by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and local and international partners.

When the data is compromised, the AI tool’s performance suffers. TechRepublic reported that, according to research, poisoning 3 percent of training datasets caused an 11 percent drop in accuracy .

A Modern War Institute at West Point article provided an example of how data poisoning can affect AI used in a defense setting. Adversaries may try to dupe AI-enabled target identification systems by manipulating the appearance of enemy vehicles in images used to train the technology.

Data poisoning attacks are also often not obvious, and their impact may not appear until much later when the AI is deployed in the field.

The Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity noted that, in Trojan or backdoor attacks, an AI will exhibit correct behavior unless an adversary wants to break or manipulate the system .

Defense and industry leaders will examine the AI supply chain at the 2027 Defense R&D Summit . During the Trusted by Design: Assuring AI Models, Data and Supply Chains for the Mission panel, Pentagon decision-makers will sit down with private sector executives to discuss how to ensure AI models used by warfighters can be trusted. Register here !

How the Government Is Building Reliable Data Architecture for AI

Recognizing the risks associated with the adversarial manipulation of data, the government has taken actions to harden the security of AI systems used in defense.

CISA’s 2025 CSI provides federal agencies, critical infrastructure owners and private sector organizations with steps to safeguard data from poisoning attacks, such as implementing provenance verification mechanisms during data collection and conducting quality controls.

America’s AI Action Plan , issued by the White House in July 2025, directly addresses the threat of data poisoning. The plan mandates the use of “secure-by-design, robust and resilient AI systems” in national security and other safety-critical applications. It also promotes cross-agency sharing for AI-threat information to mitigate adversarial attacks.

Where to Learn About Defense AI

AI will be central to the discussions at the 2027 Defense R&D Summit on Feb. 4 . A total of five panels are dedicated to the technology, its risks and its promise to transform how battles are fought and won. Each panel will feature speakers from government and industry to thoroughly explore how the DOW can deploy resilient, mission-critical systems at speed and scale.

The five AI panels at the summit are:

Trusted by Design: Assuring AI Models, Data and Supply Chains for the Mission

Signal or Spoof: Building Trusted AI From Commercial and Open-Source Data

Networks That Run Themselves: AI-Driven Connectivity for the Expeditionary Force

Beyond R&D: Is AI Ready for War?

Closing the Connectivity Gap: Building Installations Ready for AI and Autonomy